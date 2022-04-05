Jacqueline “Jackie” Colomb, born April 25, 1943, in Portland, Maine, passed away April 1, 2022, after a long illness.

Jackie lived in Kennebunk most of her life. She earned an associate’s degree in accounting and worked in that field for more than 30 years, retiring from RR Donnelly.

Jackie had an adventurous nature, a great sense of humor often with quick witted responses, she had a loving and kind heart and was always caring of and for others. She had a great love of cats (especially her “boys” Pepper and Spice); she was a life-long Yankees fan, loved traveling, enjoyed gardening, sewing and craft projects and was an avid reader of mysteries.

Jackie was eucharistic minister for St. Martha’s for many years, she donated baked goods, handmade crafts for church events and volunteered at the annual Christmas fair.

She is predeceased by her mother, Marguerite Bartlett; cousin, Madelyn Amnotte; and aunt, Louise Blake (“Aunty Lou”). She is survived by her son Benjamin Colomb and his wife Debbie of East Waterboro; daughter, Penny Colomb of Alfred; and her daughter Janet Wiggins and her husband Johnny of Tecumseh, Oklahoma. Jackie had four grandchildren (Jessica, Benjamin Jr, Blake and Kyle), seven great-grandchildren (Anastasia, Caleb, Hailey, Alexandria, Brantley, Maverick, and Otto) and many cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk at www.animalwelfaresociety.org.

Services will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk with calling hours on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Martha’s in Kennebunk on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk followed by a gathering at Penny’s home in Alfred.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jackie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

