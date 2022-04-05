Teens to Trails, Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Brunswick Recreation Center are offering a new after-school program where kids in grades 6-8 can learn fly fishing skills, including fly casting, fly tying and insect identification.

Teens to Trails Executive Director Alicia Heyburn has led a successful program through Brunswick Rec called Winter Explorers, according to a press release.

“My group of middle schoolers loved spending time outdoors together this winter, and I wanted to help Brunswick Rec offer engaging outdoor programs every season,” Heyburn said. “Jeff Bush, president of the Merrymeeting Bay TU Chapter, was looking for ways to engage young flyfishers, and he embraced the opportunity. I’m thrilled to see it come together, and I hope it will inspire more outdoor programs at Rec Centers statewide.”

“This could be a model for other TU chapters across the state and country to create opportunities for our youth through partnership,” Bush said.

The fly fishing workshop will be led by members of Trout Unlimited and Maine Women Flyfishers, who have a combined 150 years of fishing experience.

Lead casting instructor Mary Ostrowski is certified by Fly Fishers International, a group that supports best practices and conservation in the sport of fly fishing. Eric Frohmberg, is an entomologist who produces a podcast called Angler’s Entomology, which discusses aquatic insects, how they live and survive. Additional instructors have had careers in teaching and coaching.

While Teens to Trails and Trout Unlimited hope the kids will learn a lifelong skill, the goal of the workshop is to connect the middle school students to each other and the outdoors through an engaging experience. Heyburn hopes more communities will embrace exploration and play-based outdoor recreation programs for teens.

“Beyond organized sports, teenagers now need encouragement to spend time outdoors together. The structure can be loose because their imaginations are spectacular, once you let them know the goal is play,” Heyburn said.

The workshop will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26-June 2, from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at Brunswick Junior High School. All equipment and materials will be provided. The course is open to residents and non-residents of Brunswick. To learn more or to register, visit brunswickme.org/parks-recreation. Class size is limited to 10.

