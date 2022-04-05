Gorham Village Alliance is getting a jump in planning its second annual outside Art on South, which it hopes to expand this year.

The inaugural show last year featured seven or eight artists and the turnout was encouraging, alliance members said.

“We had a great reception last year,” alliance President Kathy Garrard said, with a steady flow of visitors to the artists’ tent set up next to Robie Gym on the green now officially named Preble Street Common.

Art on South will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 on the common, at the corner of South and Preble streets in the heart of the village.

“We’re supporting the village and businesses,” Garrard said.

The hope is that more artists will participate this year, at a cost of $25 per table. Participants last year fared well with sales. A number of University of Southern Maine graduates bought paintings depicting village scenes, according to board member Jessica Szafranski.

In addition to selling their work, some of the artists last year also worked on pieces on site, Jackson said, which the public enjoyed.

The independent Village Alliance formed in 2018 and is similar to Discover Downtown Westbrook. Besides its volunteers, the alliance has eight directors on its board.

Board member David Willis said the alliance’s goal is to draw more people into the village.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Willis said.

The nonprofit alliance supports other local events, too. Assisting the town’s Conservation Commission, it participated in last weekend’s town clean-up, and it promotes a “Shop the Village” campaign after Thanksgiving, board member Heather Douglass said.

The nonprofit Gorham Village Alliance welcomes more volunteers and accepts donations.

For more information about the group or its art fair, visit the Gorham Village Alliance’s Facebook page. The alliance can also be reached by emailing [email protected] or calling 233-2373.

