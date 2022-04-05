Re: “Dispatches: Siblings honor ship that bears brother’s name” (March 31, Page B3):

Thank you for publishing the Associated Press story on the amazing keel-laying ceremony for DDG127-USS Patrick Gallagher, which occurred March 30.

In the recounting of Marine Cpl. Gallagher’s courageous efforts to shield his squad mates from the incoming grenades, the AP report describes it as “survived falling on a grenade,” which may not accurately describe his decisive action to save his squad.

The Presidential Citation accompanying the Navy Cross, awarded by Gen. William Westmoreland, described his action as follows: “Without hesitation, in a valiant act of self-sacrifice, Lance Corporal Gallagher threw himself upon the deadly grenade in order to absorb the explosion and save the lives of his comrades.”

It could be argued that similar acts of self-sacrifice have been deserving of the Medal of Honor. The naming of DDG127 in Patrick’s honor is a fitting tribute to the courage of this recent immigrant, who, when drafted, willingly served his adopted country and died in the field, and this may be the first Navy ship named for an Irish citizen, one of a reported 30 who died in U.S. service during the Vietnam War.

The Navy, in addition to awarding Patrick the Navy Cross, promoted him from lance to full corporal.

Marius Donnelly

Dallas

