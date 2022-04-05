FAIRFIELD – Albert Edward Hodsdon, III, Oct. 9, 1947 – March 23, 2022, proud husband, father, grandfather, educator, mentor, and community leader has passed away at the age of 74. Al was born and raised in Rumford, graduated from Stephens High School, and continued his education at the University of Maine in Orono earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Engineering. He was a respected licensed engineer, water operator, wastewater treatment plant operator, and a site evaluator in the State of Maine. He was also a licensed engineer in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. He was the Principal-in-Charge at A.E. Hodsdon Engineers since 1974 and recently passed the torch to Benjamin Murray, who will continue his legacy. Al was also very active in the community, serving on numerous boards: Kennebec Water District, Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District, Efficiency Maine, State of Maine Tax Board, Manufactured Housing Board (a Governor appointment), Town of Fairfield Solid Waste Committee, Tax Committee and Budget Committee. He has been a member of the Maine Water Utilities Association since 1972. In his spare time, he enjoyed many hours sailing the “SeaJab” in Penobscot Bay either leisurely or during the Summer Solstice race and Tuesday evening races. He was a loyal member of the Rockland Yacht Club and was the Commodore for many years.Al Hodsdon was an example of hard work and dedication to communities around the State and in the engineering profession.He was a downright amazing man – a book of knowledge. He quietly left his mark on many and will long be remembered. He is survived by his daughter, Canbra and her husband, Bennington Purcell, as well as his granddaughter, Millie. Also survived by his sisters, Mary Reik Renaud and Margaret Ladd. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 49 years, Jill Barry Hodsdon on Aug. 15, 2019.A celebration of life for both Jill and Al will be held at the Waterville Elks Lodge #905, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville on May 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield where memories may be shared, and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.lawrybrothers.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in their memory to theRedington Museum62 Silver Street, #BWaterville, ME 04901

