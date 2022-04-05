Barbara H. Plant 1930 – 2022 BATH – Barbara H. Plant, 91, of Western Ave. died Saturday April 2, 2022 in Yarmouth following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 5, 1930 in New London, Conn., a daughter of Clyde K. and Evelyn Buffington Baker and was educated in the Woolwich schools and Morse High School. Barbara married Robert Coombs in 1947 and later Wallace Plant. She was a member of the Bath Church of the Nazarene, and enjoyed roses, shopping, going for car rides, and keeping an eye on the neighborhood. Barbara was predeceased by two sons, Dale Plant and Steven Plant; a sister, Virginia Kenney, her brothers, Robert, Fred, James, and Warren Baker; ex-husbands, Robert Coombs and Wallace Plant; and longtime companion, Neal Page. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Preble and her husband John of Ponte Vedra, Fla. and Deborah Desmond and her husband Edward of Topsham, two sons, Larry Plant and his husband Larry Potter of Portland and Daniel Plant of Bath; brothers-in-law, Norman Kenney and Arthur Theriault; grandchildren, Jennifer Preble of Callahan, Fla., Erica Thorpe and her husband Dr. Marc of Jacksonville, Fla., Dale Sprague, Jamey Potter, Jason Potter, Jessica McKechnie, and Danielle Plant; a great-grandson Lucian Lewis and several other great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 11 to 1 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ayo Thompson of the Rockland Nazarene Church officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery later in the spring. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

