FALMOUTH – CDR Albin “Albie” Peter Tkacz, USNR ret., 101, passed away peacefully at home in Falmouth surrounded by family on March 31, 2022. Albie was born in Chester Township, Pa., Feb. 6, 1921, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Marya Rybazuk Tkacz.

The son of Ukrainian and Polish immigrants, Albie graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1938 and Ursinus College in 1942 with a degree in Chemistry. He played multiple sports and was quarterback and captain of the football team. Albie was inducted into the Ursinus College Sports Hall of Fame in 1987 for football and baseball. He was also a member of Zeta Chi Fraternity. While at Ursinus, he met his future wife, Marjorie “Marge” Mae Colsher. They married Sept. 26, 1942 and were married for 68 years until her death in 2010.

After graduating from Ursinus, Albie enlisted in the U.S. Navy, earned a second degree in Meteorology from Columbia University, and served as a meteorologist in Greenland and onboard ship in the Atlantic during World War II. After being discharged from active duty, he served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. While stationed at the U.S. Navy Reserve Center in Bangor, Maine, Albie served in many roles, eventually becoming the Reserve Center Commander. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1972.

In 1946, Albie and Marge, along with Marge’s parents, bought and revived Blaisdell Orchards in Winterport, Maine. The early years at the orchard were tough, having no farming experience, but they persevered and developed a thriving business. During their years in Winterport, Marge and Albie raised two daughters, employed many of their neighbors, and formed long-lasting friendships.

Ever the athlete, Albie took up the game of golf, having memberships at the Streamside Golf Club in Winterport and the Bangor Municipal Golf Association. He played in many local tournaments, including the annual Paul Bunyan Amateur Golf Tournament. He had a long-standing weekly game with close friends and naval buddies, John Hoctor and Pat Foster, where each hosted at their respective home courses of Bangor Municipal, Penobscot Valley, and Kebo Valley Golf Courses on a rotating basis.

Upon retirement in the late 1980s, Marge and Albie moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to enjoy warm weather and golf. The Tkacz’s again enjoyed their memberships in women’s and men’s golf leagues at Myrtlewood Country Club.

Albie was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Colsher Tkacz, sister, Elizabeth Helen Epright; and nephews, David M. Epright and Briant Sando III.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Jean Tkacz Browne (Allen) and Betsy Tkacz Lee; two beloved granddaughters, Anna-Marie Unger (Dan) and Laura Louise MacLeod (Chad); great-granddaughter, Jordyn; brother, Paul Joseph Tkacz; nieces and nephews, Lisa Fielding, Gary Epright, Alan Epright, Bonnie Sando, and Robert Sando; and many grand-nieces and -nephews. He is remembered by close friends Jane and Allen Lebrun, Nancy Joanne Browne, and Fred and Shirley Ibbitson.

Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Winterport at a future date, when a memorial service will be held.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Albie’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made to:

a Ukrainian Relief Fund

via charitynavigator.org and

the Ursinus College Fund

http://www.ursinus.edu/support

Guest Book