PORTLAND – Charles “Charlie” Victor Thomas Gomez passed away on the morning of April 1, 2022 at age 37. Charlie was born on Oct. 2, 1984 in Boston, Mass. to Charles and Patricia Gomez. As a young man, Charlie was an Eagle Scout and graduate of Yarmouth High School. He then went on to join the United States Army in 2003. He served three tours in Iraq during his years of service and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.Charlie had a love for mechanics and small engine repair and spent a great deal of his time fixing motorbikes and engines. He loved this craft and was proud of his work, along with taking care of his cat, Cosmo. He was also a beloved uncle who was always able to make his niece and nephews laugh. Charlie is survived by his parents; two younger sisters; niece and two nephews; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in the Massachusetts and Connecticut area.Visiting hours for Charlie will be Wednesday, April 6 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, Maine, and funeral service on Thursday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

