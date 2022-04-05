Donna Middlebrook 1943 – 2022 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donna Middlebrook, 78, formally of Lisbon, Maine, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Wilbur and Anna. Donna is survived by her sons, Dean Jorgensen of Florida, Bill Middlebrook and his wife Kelly of Maryland, daughter Laura Hedgpeth and her husband Bob of Maine; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Wilbur and Anna; her husband William Middlebrook, Jr.; and her sister Patricia.

