GRAY – Julie Anna Lausier Beggs, 79, passed away on March 31, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial hospice after a brief illness with family present. She was born on Feb. 3, 1943 in Biddeford, to Conrad Lausier and Marguerite Cropley Lausier and grew up in Danforth. Julie sang at her first recital at the age of 12 and enjoyed singing in church choirs throughout her lifeShe graduated from Danforth High School in 1961 and from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1964. After working at Mercy Hospital she worked at Pineland Center in New Gloucester where she met her husband, Joseph William Beggs. They were married on June 5, 1965 in Freeport. Julie worked for 12 years as Director of nursing until her retirement after 25 years of service.Julie was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2013; her son Paul in 2020; her grandson Adam in 2007; and her brothers David, Charles, and Joe.She is survived by her son, Michael Beggs and wife Karen Beggs, her son, Daniel Beggs and wife Gina Beggs and grandson Alex Beggs, her daughter-in- law Corinna Beggs and grandson Zachary Beggs; and her sisters, Joan Lausier, Suzanne Lausier, Annette Lausier, Evangeline Giggey and husband Robert Giggey, and her brother Conrad Lausier and wife Marie.The Beggs Family would like to express their appreciation to Julie’s housekeeper Dianne Poussard for many years of service to Julie, and to Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice for the excellent care she received in her final days.Visitation will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, Gray. Funeral Service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

