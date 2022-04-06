Juxtaposed, below the fold, are two photos on Page C1 April 3 (Indoor Track Athlete of the Year): Girls playing by the rules – masks worn correctly. Boys merely going through the motions – noses and mouths exposed.

Systemic sexism going unchecked.

Just saying.

Vicki Friedman
Portland

