Juxtaposed, below the fold, are two photos on Page C1 April 3 (Indoor Track Athlete of the Year): Girls playing by the rules – masks worn correctly. Boys merely going through the motions – noses and mouths exposed.
Systemic sexism going unchecked.
Just saying.
Vicki Friedman
Portland
