I appreciated Warner Price’s letter to the editor, “The dark side of daylight saving time” (April 1, Page A6), describing the real effects on people’s lives.

I was 14 in 1973-1974. I had to walk to my bus stop in the dark, crossing a busy road to reach it. Other students, closer to the schools, had to walk in the dark, or their parents, rightly concerned for their safety, had to drive them.

I remember well the odd, groggy feeling of sitting in my first-period algebra class, struggling to focus on the lessons at hand while waiting for the sun to rise. We might as well have been in school at night, for the effect it had on students and teachers alike.

One lesson was definitely learned: Daylight saving time – at that time of year – did not work, and all went back to normal the next year.

Over 10 years ago, again the idea was introduced to keep to daylight saving time. My younger son was still in school, and most parents had a memory of the decided downside of this idea and spoke out against it.

Now, though, there are no parents and likely few teachers of school-age children who so remember, and as before, are not thinking through the consequences of permanent daylight saving time to children, teachers and themselves, too.

For people who have children, they may well find themselves too tired from dealing with the hassle of getting them off to school in the dark to enjoy the light at the end of the day.

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

