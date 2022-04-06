NEW GLOUCESTER — Fire crews doused a brush fire Wednesday afternoon as flames threatened a home on Lewiston Road.
Firefighters were called about 12:45 p.m. for reports that a brush fire was sweeping toward a building at 279 Lewiston Road. The first firefighters to arrive reported flames behind the residence. A crew from Engine 2 began attacking the flames, with backup arriving from Gray and Yarmouth.
The blaze, which fire officials said was burning in the area of 263 Lewiston Road, was under control within minutes. No buildings were burned and no injuries were reported. Fire crews remained at the scene until 2 p.m., mopping up hot spots.
Fire investigators later said the cause appeared to be disposal of ashes from a fireplace. Dry conditions and wind contributed to the blaze, officials said.
