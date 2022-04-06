VENICE, Fla. – James Paul Gray left Heaven’s waiting room on March 30, 2022. Jim, as he was known to his friends and family, was a loyal husband to his late wife Mary, father to Joshua and Benjamin, grandfather to Swan and Stormy, brother to Mary Kennedy, Patricia Gavett, Mildred Edgerley, Robert, and Tom and partner to Shirley Raimondi.

Jim was a graduate of the University of Maine, a Vietnam Vet (Airforce), a coach, a teacher, a mentor, a care giver, and an MS patient. Jim never wanted to be defined by his MS and refused to think of himself as disabled. He fought his MS valiantly, always pushing to maintain his mobility, sense of purpose, and sense of humor. He loved his family and enjoyed live music, fine food, and great company. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him well.

A celebration of life tribute and interment will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens on Sunday April 10 at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be sent to:

Family of James P. Gray

944 Cortina Blvd.

Venice, FL 34285

