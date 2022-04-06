SANFORD – Claire A. Delehanty, 92, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Saturday April 2, 2022. She was born Oct. 8, 1929 to Joseph and Rose Jutras LaCourse, and was the oldest of nine children.Claire attended Lewiston schools, and was later employed by various electronic manufacturing corporations throughout her life. On June 20, 1953 she married Francis P. Delehanty of Lewiston at Holy Family Church. A devoted wife, Claire served as Frank’s primary caregiver during his later years before his passing in 2000 at the age of 90.Claire maintained a close relationship with her family, often talking to her youngest sister on the phone twice a day. She was a life-long member of St. Patrick’s Parish, and never missed her daily prayers. In addition to spending time with her children and grandchildren, Claire loved gardening with her husband, Frank, and watching the changing Maine seasons, especially autumn.She lived independently until the age of 90, when she moved to Atria Retirement Community in Kennebunk to be closer to her daughter. For the past five months, she has resided at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Sanford.Claire was preceded by her four sisters, Linda LaCourse, Arline LaCourse, Muriel Michaud, Constance Beaudoin, and three brothers, Conrad, Victor, and Lucien LaCourse.She is survived by her son Daniel, daughter, Doreen Labbe and husband Phillip; a sister, Janet Pessant; granddaughter Kathleen Labbe, grandson Kevin Labbe, granddaughter-in-law Kathryn Labbe; great-grandson Connor Labbe; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their warmest gratitude to the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab, and Compassus Hospice for the care that Claire received.

At Claire’s request a committal prayer service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday April 7 at St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel in Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

