SACO – Edward E. Charland, 72, of Jenkins Road passed away Saturday April 2, 2022 at his residence after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born May 4, 1949, in Biddeford, the son of Rene and Dorothy Valade Charland.

Edward graduated from Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. and later attended Norwalk State Technical College in Norwalk, Conn.

Edward moved to Maine where he worked as a machine repairman for a number of companies including R.R. Donnelly (Spencer Press) for 22 years.

He enjoyed tinkering with broken items, shooting off fireworks, and building cannons and rockets. He was a lover of animals. He loved and cared for many dogs in his lifetime.

He was predeceased by his parents; wives Linda, JoLynne and Diane; three daughters, Dawn Crager, Andrea Ange and Angela Shivers; a granddaughter, Ashlee Swazey; a brother, Gary Charland; a nephew, Mark Schepis; and a cousin, John “Diggs” Valade.

He is survived by four daughters, Beth Hartford and Mike of Caribou, Alicia Hall and Ben of Saco, Shannon Hebert and Daniel of Winterville, and Crystal Weber and Scott of Ft Myers, Fla.; a sister, Yvonne Schepis and Robert of Naugatuck, Conn.; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 13 at 1 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity, 271 Main St., Saco.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

﻿

Guest Book