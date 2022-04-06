WESTBROOK – James Kevin Byrne, 64, of Westbrook, passed away on March 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 28, 1957 in St. Louis.

Kevin graduated from Norwood, Mass. High School and attended college at the University of Maine Orono, where he met his wife of 41 years, Beth Robie. He retired in 2019 from EnviroLogix.

He enjoyed playing golf and bowling, and was a huge fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Patriots. He was also very excited about becoming a grandfather to his first grandchild.

A special thank you to Northern Light Hospice for their loving care.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Beth Byrne; daughter, Kelly Byrne Hamilton and her husband Matt Hamilton of Billerica, Mass., son, Daniel Byrne of South Portland; mother, Joan Kranzberg of Middlebury, Vt.; sister, Carrie Byrne Maerder of Middlebury, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous