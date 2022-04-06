Kerry D. Billings 1961 – 2022 WEST BATH – Kerry D. Billings of West Bath passed away on March 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kerry was born on Feb. 1, 1961, to his parents, Neil and Valerie. Kerry is survived by: his son Ian Halsey of Bowdoinham, four brothers: Mark and his partner Diana of Litchfield, Glenn of Bowdoinham, Darren, and Kerry’s twin brother Kevin of Massachusetts. Kerry served his country proudly in the Army. A memorial service will be held on April 22 (9:15 a.m.) at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta. Please note a Memorial Service will also be held at 9 a.m. for his mother, Valerie Billings, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2022.

