Given that the majority party in Augusta is not frugal with taxpayer money, clearly the $1.2 billion revenue surplus is proof that Mainers are painfully overtaxed.

This raises a question regarding the ongoing debate in Augusta about how much and when to return some of the people’s money. The answer seems pretty easy: When people overpay, they are owed a refund. However, it becomes more complicated in Augusta when the amount of the refund and the timing of its release are more about political strategizing than about doing the right thing for Mainers.

Lastly, if the majority party in Augusta were genuinely focused on improving the quality of life for its constituents, why was a bill proposing tax relief at the gas pump denied a hearing?

Diane Loranger

Saco

