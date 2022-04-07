Maine author visits middle school
Award-winning Maine author Cynthia Lord gave two presentations for Westbrook Middle School students and discussed her five middle-grade books during a visit to the school March 25.
Lord’s debut novel, “Rules,” was published by Scholastic, Inc. in 2006 and was a 2007 Newbery Honor book and winner of the Schneider Family Book Award.
Lord, who lives in Brunswick, autographed books for students and staff before meeting with a book club in the school library. Several of her books were purchased for a student book raffle.
School librarians planned the visit, which was funded by a grant and proceeds from a school book fair.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported April 5, 1972, that Rosalyn Randall, daughter of Wilma Randall and the late D. Walter Randall, earned a bachelor of science degree at Michigan State College and was doing graduate work. She was a 1968 graduate of Westbrook High School.
