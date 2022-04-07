A Woolwich man is in critical condition at a Portland hospital following a collision Wednesday morning.

According to police, shortly before 10:30 a.m., Lucas Haferman, 27, of Woolwich was driving a Toyota Camry traveling north on Route 127 in Woolwich and slowed for a Postal vehicle.

Benson Gilmore, 68, also of Woolwich, was driving a 1981 Honda CBX motorcycle and failed to stop in time to avoid the Camry, hitting it from behind and was thrown from the bike, police said.

Gilmore was wearing a helmet but sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Life Flight helicopter, according to police.

Gilmore was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Haferman wasn’t injured.

Route 127 was closed to traffic for 2 ½ hours, before opening back up at 1 p.m. Traffic was re-routed through secondary roads.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ian Alexander is handling the ongoing investigation. The collision is being reconstructed by Sagadahoc’s Detective Brian Carlton with the assistance of Brunswick police.

