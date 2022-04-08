Now that Bucha is before our eyes, we need to decide what kind of world we are willing to stand up for.

Send in troops to push Russian forces back to the borders of their own country. If we do the right thing now, maybe, just maybe, we will give the bully’s opponents inside the Russian regime the push they need to take him out. If not, then at least we will have done the right thing, which, if less questionable earlier in this conflict, will only become increasingly questionable going forward.

The World War II parallels are haunting, including that German generals claimed at Nuremberg that they would have taken Hitler out early on if he had only been stood up to sooner by other nations. I express this view as one who has studied the Russian language, loves Russian culture, remembers the Cuban missile crisis as a frightened child and has been against nearly every U.S. military intervention since the Vietnam War of my youth.

Stuart Tisdale

Portland

