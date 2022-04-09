PORTLAND – On April 5, 2022 Catherine “Kate” (Cameron) Burgess passed away peacefully of natural causes. She was born on June 9, 1937 to Louis and Mildred (O’Brion) Cameron in Portland. Catherine attended parochial schools her whole life, graduating from Cathedral High School, which later became McAuley High School. After, she attended Mercy School of Nursing.She married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Oren “Smokey” Burgess on Jan. 4, 1958 and they were married for 64 years.Her initial years of marriage were spent in France where they welcomed their first two children. Cathy then spent time in Maine, where she gave birth to their third child while Smokey was stationed in Vietnam. They next moved to the Washington D.C. area, where they welcomed their fourth child. That was followed by three years in Italy before moving state side for the rest of Smokey’s military career. They later traveled extensively for pleasure.Cathy worked various jobs, her favorite of which was Shaw’s Supermarket. Many friendships were made at that job, some of which were maintained right up to the end.She was known for her quirky sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, time with her friends, time near the water, especially her camp on Little Sebago Lake, but by far her favorite activity was any time spent with her grandkids.Catherine is survived by her husband, Oren Burgess; her four children, Michael Burgess, Cynthia (Kevin) Geary, Donna (Gregg) Isherwood, and Daniel Burgess; her 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Breeanna, Bayleigh, Kelsey, Corinne, Mackinleigh, Kyrie, Collin, Mitchell, and Brian; her three great-grandchildren, Emery, Everly and Hallie; her brother, Steven Cameron and her sister, MaryRose Stein.Visitation will be held at 5:30 pm. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Committal will be held immediately after at New Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.To share a memory of Catherine, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.Those who so desire may donate to theMake-A-Wish Foundationin lieu of flowers.

