Connor Goodman drove in five runs and Joe Bramanti hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading Maine to a 13-8 win over NJIT in an America East baseball game Saturday in Orono.

Jake Marquez, Jeff Mejia and Scout Knotts each added two RBI for Maine (11-14, 8-3 America East), which built a 6-0 lead in the first three innings, then fell behind 7-6 before regaining control.

Goodman and Knotts each had three of the Black Bears’ 16 hits.

Matthew Pushard got the win in relief, striking out eight while allowing four hits and two runs over the final four innings.

David Marcano and Jared Donnelly homered for NJIT (13-12, 8-3).

TRINITY 8, BOWDOIN 6: The Bantams (9-8, 3-2 NESCAC) got home runs from Bennett Teceno, Sean Meth and Colin Mann and held off a late comeback by the Polar Bears (8-11, 1-1) in the first game of a rain-delayed doubleheader at Hartford, Connecticut.

Stephen Simoes went 4 for 4 and Bobby Pearl had two RBI for Bowdoin, which nearly erased a seven-run deficit.

SOFTBALL

COLBY SWEEPS BATES: Logan Luebbe and Colleen McAvoy each had two RBI in Game 1, and Chloe Wilcox went 3 for 5 with a grand slam in the second game as the Mules (13-8, 2-0 NESCAC) cruised to a pair of wins over the Bobcats (5-10, 0-5), winning 9-3 and 10-3 in Waterville.

Janell Sato drove in five of the six runs for Bates.

UNE SPLITS: Makenzy Herron hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Abby Miner followed with a grand slam as the University of New England (10-14, 4-2 Commonwealth Coast) earned a doubleheader split against Endicott (12-6, 5-1) with a 6-1 win at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Jordan Strum pitched a four-hitter for the Nor’easters in Game 2.

In Game 1, UNE took a 2-1 lead on Lindsay Joyal’s two-run single in the fifth, but Endicott got four runs in the sixth for a 5-2 win.

BOWDOIN LOSES TWICE: Kennedy Rogers blasted a three-run homer, Maura Keary also had three RBI and Trinity (12-6, 6-0 NESCAC) opened a doubleheader sweep against Bowdoin (8-11, 0-6) with a 16-6 victory in Brunswick.

Bowdoin’s Sydney Lang drove in two runs in each game, including a two-run homer in Game 2, which the Polar Bears lost 4-2.

ALBANY 5, MAINE 1: Maranda Jimenez broke a tie with an RBI double in the fourth inning and later added a home run as the Great Danes (13-11, 2-2 America East) defeated the Black Bears (5-25, 1-2) in Game 1 of a rain-delayed doubleheader in Albany, New York.

Gabby Papushka singled home Maine’s lone run in the first inning.

MEN’S LACROSSE

EMMANUEL 13, ST. JOSEPH’S 12: The Saints (2-8, 1-4 GNAC) fought back from a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter, then beat the Monks (3-9, 1-4) in overtime at Standish.

Max Lacy paced St. Joseph’s with four goals. Timothy Goodfellow, Xavier Michaud and Noah Tierney-Honan each scored twice.

HAMILTON 10, BATES 4: Britt Defeo netted four goals to lead the Colonials (6-4, 3-4 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (0-10, 0-7) in Clinton, New York.

Will Schinabeck scored twice for Bates.

AMHERST 12, COLBY 7: The Mammoths (5-5, 3-3 NESCAC) outscored the Mules (4-5, 1-5) by a 9-2 margin in the second half to rally for a win at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Bret Miller led Colby with two goals.

KEENE STATE 28, SOUTHERN MAINE 11: Rex Maccarini scored five goals and Joe Nutting had four as the Owls (7-3, 3-0 Little East) cruised past the Huskies (2-5, 0-2) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Nick James tallied four goals and Tucker Nussinow added three for USM. Schuyler Wetmore had a goal and five assists.

SALVE REGINA 17, UNE 8: Mason Barbone scored five goals and set up two others, and Pat Leary added four goals and three assists as the Seahawks (6-4, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) pulled away from the University of New England (4-9, 0-4) at Biddeford.

Kyle Kennedy and Ryan Hazard each scored twice for UNE.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 11, EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 9: Kate Colvin scored four goals and Jennifer Darasz added three as the Huskies (8-3, 2-0 Little) held off the Warriors (5-4, 0-2) in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Kiaya Gatchell chipped in with a goal and three assists.

ST. JOSEPH’S 19, DEAN 6: Lydia Dexter recorded two goals and eight assists, and the Monks (12-0, 8-0 GNAC) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as they cruised to a win over the Bulldogs (3-9, 3-7) in Standish.

Carson Battaglia collected four goals and an assist, and Bridget Collins notched three goals and two assists. Shauna Clark, Brianna Paul and Cailyn Wesley each scored twice.

COLBY 16, AMHERST 4: Elizabeth Hennessey had six goals and an assist to power the Mules (9-1, 5-0 NESCAC) past the Mammoths (6-4, 1-4) at Waterville.

Annie Eddy chipped in with three goals.

BATES 13, HAMILTON 12: Dana Swartz recorded three goals and an assist for the Bobcats (3-7, 1-6 NESCAC), who held off a furious comeback by the Colonials (5-2, 3-2) in Lewiston.

Trish Balser, Caroline Taggart and Jordyn Tveter each scored twice for Bates.

TRINITY 16, BOWDOIN 14: Christine Taylor and Lily Ives scored six goals apiece as the Bantams (8-3, 5-2 NESCAC) edged the Polar Bears (8-5, 3-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Sophia Sudano led Bowdoin with four goals and two assists. Annabelle Gursch added three goals and one assist.

SALVE REGINA 14, UNE 10: Nicole Smith scored five goals as the Seahawks (6-2, 3-1 Commonwealth) downed the University of New England (2-10, 1-4) at Biddeford.

Anna Stowell collected six goals for UNE.

