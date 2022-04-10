April is a month that tends to tease us, no matter which season you might prefer.

Hoping for a sunny, warm day? Well, it’ll probably come with a strong breeze.

Hoping for a long lasting ski season? There might be some snow on the mountain peaks, but the fog will eat any accumulation.

This week looks pretty decent as far as April weather is concerned. It’s also fitting that Monday will likely be one of the nicest days this week. Go figure.

Temperatures on Monday approach the upper 50s and low 60s with full sunshine expected. An afternoon sea breeze will keep most coastal areas from actually getting to 60°.

It will be a bit breezy through the day, and fire weather is a bit of a concern as drier air takes hold.

Thankfully, most brush is still fairly moist, so I do not anticipate any big fire weather concerns.

A weak area of low pressure slides nearby, bringing a frontal system with it. As the fronts roll through, Maine will start to see an increase in cloud coverage. A few sprinkles are possible, too, mostly in the morning.

The afternoon actually dries out pretty nicely. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday stands a chance at being the warmest day this week, but it also will feature the strongest sea breeze.

High temperatures are forecast to exceed 60° just about everywhere, but I think the coast will see temperatures get knocked back in the mid-afternoon.

Clouds thicken up a bit on Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, another complex system approaches.

Showers are likely on Thursday, especially in the evening. Onshore flow will keep temperatures in the 50s.

These linger into Friday before things briefly clear out heading into the weekend.

For now, Easter Sunday is trending wetter. We have a week to figure out the details on that one, though.

If you are waiting on things to warm up, check out the average temperature curve.

April 20th is when the average high temperature approaches the halfway point. On that day, we average about 56°.

We stay on the warmer half of the average temperature curve until October 26th.

Sorry winter, but your time is ticking…

And a lot of people are welcoming this seasonal warmth, I think.

