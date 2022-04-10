The price of natural gas and oil continues to skyrocket, and we are feeling it. The only way this will change is if we all begin the process of reducing our dependence on fossil fuel consumption while increasing U.S. production. That’s why I feel as though Mainers made a tragic mistake in voting down New England Clean Energy Connect.
This project would bring 1,200 megawatts of renewable hydropower to Maine and the rest of New England. That creates more supply and less demand. That means our prices would go down without question while, at the same time, making the air we breathe healthier.
The fossil fuel companies are terrified. That’s the last thing they want to happen. It’s Calpine and NextEra that are causing Mainers to feel a financial pinch. Coincidentally, they also happen to be the same companies that pumped millions of dollars into Maine to kill the project. Their motivation is now crystal clear.
Not only is hydropower more environmentally friendly, it keeps prices in check. Now that we’ve seen the result of our dependence on oil and natural gas, I’m guessing not just a few Mainers are rethinking their vote on NECEC. Hopefully, the courts will see this referendum for what it was: an unconstitutional attempt to deprive Maine of a project it desperately needs.
Jim Fahey
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
What makes a wine kosher and how to understand the certifications
-
Books
Bedside table: In the swim of things
-
Food
One-pot roast chicken with bread and drippings is a weeknight feast
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support legislation to help end the housing crisis
-
Arts & Entertainment
Jerrod Carmichael complicates coming out and redefines what a comedy special can be
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.