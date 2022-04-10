The price of natural gas and oil continues to skyrocket, and we are feeling it. The only way this will change is if we all begin the process of reducing our dependence on fossil fuel consumption while increasing U.S. production. That’s why I feel as though Mainers made a tragic mistake in voting down New England Clean Energy Connect.

This project would bring 1,200 megawatts of renewable hydropower to Maine and the rest of New England. That creates more supply and less demand. That means our prices would go down without question while, at the same time, making the air we breathe healthier.

The fossil fuel companies are terrified. That’s the last thing they want to happen. It’s Calpine and NextEra that are causing Mainers to feel a financial pinch. Coincidentally, they also happen to be the same companies that pumped millions of dollars into Maine to kill the project. Their motivation is now crystal clear.

Not only is hydropower more environmentally friendly, it keeps prices in check. Now that we’ve seen the result of our dependence on oil and natural gas, I’m guessing not just a few Mainers are rethinking their vote on NECEC. Hopefully, the courts will see this referendum for what it was: an unconstitutional attempt to deprive Maine of a project it desperately needs.

Jim Fahey

Westbrook

