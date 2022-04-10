WINDHAM – Betty J. Dunbar, 83, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at the Gorham House in Gorham. She was born on March 26, 1939 in Portland to William and Leona Emery.

Betty worked at Fairchild Semiconductor for over 35 years. She loved to sew, bake and spend time with her beloved Pomeranian Bella Mia who passed in 2021.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald Dunbar; and daughter-in-law, Angela Dunbar.

Survivors include her two daughters, Garrianne Dulac and husband Richard, Dawna Phillips and husband Michael, three sons, Steven Dunbar and wife Karen, Billy Dunbar and wife Holly, and Jamie Dunbar; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her much-loved brother, William Emery and wife Shirley and their six wonderful children; also, Betty’s lifelong friend, Ginnie Whitten.

A special thank you to the loving staff on Windsor 1 at Gorham House and Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care during her last days.

A private graveside ceremony will be held June 18 at 10 a.m. at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland.

