TOPSHAM – Elizabeth M. Wiseman, 99, passed away on March 31, 2022.

Known as “Madge”, she was born in Kellogg, Idaho, on August 20, 1922, to Arthur B. and Annie S. Wadsley, and enjoyed a happy childhood, spending summers with her family at a cabin on Rose Lake. Due to the untimely death of her father when Madge was 14, the family moved constantly and Madge attended four different high schools, graduating from Moscow High School. Madge attended three colleges before WWII began, leaving college to become the sole support for her mother and herself, her brother having been called into the U.S. Navy.

Madge married K. William Wiseman on August 14, 1948, in Santa Monica, Calif., after which they moved to Venezuela with Mobil Oil, staying until 1961. From 1961 to 1970, Madge and Bill lived in Westport, Conn. They then lived in Libya from 1971 to 1974. Upon Bill’s retirement, they moved to Mill Island, Arrowsic spending summers at their cabin on Shin Pond, winters at their home on Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, Bahamas.

During her time of corporate life, Madge excelled and thrived in her role of supporting spouse, hosting events and providing meals to countless executives, including when her husband served as President of HSUS.

Madge was passionate about caring for animals and worked tirelessly to help people have their pets spayed or neutered, often providing transportation to and from clinics, adopted several animals herself, and heavily supported humane societies.

Madge was also an accomplished artist whose love of art was evident at a very early age. It wasn’t until her early 50s that she was able to focus her talents, studying Classical Academic Oil Painting at The Fine Arts Academy in Fairfield, Southport, Conn., with an emphasis on a sound approach to realistic painting in oil and acrylics.

Madge is survived by her nephews Rick (Sandra) Wadsley of Oregon and George Gunn (Margot) of England; a niece, Anne Canterbury, of Pennsylvania; great-niece, Cammie (Jeff) Alexander, great-nephew, Robert Garthwaite III; great-great-nephews Joshua and Luke Alexander and Robert Garthwaite IV; as well as her dear friends Janet Kiehl and Damian Sokol.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book