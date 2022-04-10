CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Ester Knight, died at home April 1, 2022, on Chebeague Island after a brief illness.

Ester dedicated her life to her nursing career, her children, and her grandchildren. She began her nursing career initially in the emergency room, later in surgery and obstetric care. She entered the field of eldercare when she moved to Maine in the late 1970s and became an advocate for improving long-term care for the elderly.

After retirement, Ester focused on her love of volunteering. She worked tirelessly to support the Island Commons and was an active member of the Chebeague Island Council. She provided support for healthcare, bringing healthcare clinics to the island and visiting those in need when they could not get to mainland doctors. Ester supported the Chebeague Island Hall Community Center’s weekly Wednesday soup events, always finding a way to cook for others.

Ester loved to cook for her family and she insisted that everyone have their favorite dessert. This often meant that there were five pies, at least one cake, and a variety of cookies and other desserts with any holiday meal. She maintained a stockpile of Tupperware containers to ensure that everyone went home with their favorite dessert and the fixings for at least one more meal.

An avid Patriots fan, Ester will be remembered by many in her Patriot gear, watching a game, screaming at the television and popping up to do “the wave” or provide her own commentary to the coaching staff. Ester’s Super Bowl events were legendary.

Ester died as she would have wanted, in the home she loved, on the island she loved, close to family and friends. Anyone who knew Ester knew she was a force and she always did things on her own terms.

She is survived by her four children; her stepdaughter; and 12 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Chebeague Island Hall at 12:30 p.m. on April 10. Burial will be at a later date in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Island Commons Resource Center or the Chebeague Island Council.

