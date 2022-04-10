CAPE ELIZABETH – John S. Bilodeau of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 at the age of 88 after succumbing to a brief battle with leukemia. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris “Dolly”, daughter, Barrie Ann Lynch and son-in-law, Daniel Lynch.

John had several nicknames, including “Honest John”, “Ole Lefty”, “Longball”, “The Duke”, and “Lefty”.

A veteran, John was a proud member of the U.S. Army, 11th Airborne. After completing his military service, John returned to Greater Portland, and launched Bilodeau Home Improvement Services. John had a zest for life. He was a welcoming, charismatic “Elvis” man, loved a great joke, but he was most at home on the golf course – every golf course. Not only did John have multiple holes-in-one, for a period of time he was tied with Arnold Palmer for the course record of 66 at Purpoodock Country Club.

John was an avid tennis player and recently incorporated pickleball into his fitness regime. He always looked forward to lunch dates with his golf partners, veteran colleagues, and friends. John was fiercely dedicated to his wife, Dolly, discovering different activities and charting Sunday drives every day of the week.

It was John’s wish for a private service.

The Bilodeau family sends their sincere gratitude to the MMC Hematology / Oncology team and supporting teams for the outstanding care provided to John.

To share a memory of John or to leave the family an online condolence. please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in John’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: http://www.lls.org.

