WESTBROOK – Leona Marie (Pomerleau) Thibault, 86, passed away Feb. 11, 2022, at her home after a long illness. She was born Jan. 25, 1936 in Westbrook, the daughter of Victor C. and Rosanna A. Young Pomerleau. In June 1955 she married Joseph C. Thibault at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook. She worked for Dana Warp Mills, Days Jewelry Store and Westbrook School Department. Her passion for antiques began at the age of 15 when she purchased a tray of figurines at auction. She owned an antiques shop and bought and sold antiques online until she became ill. She was predeceased by her parents and husband; three sisters, Rose Marie Wormwood, Theresa King and Sylvia Jerome, and her sister-in-law, Sharon Thibault Pare. She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Thibault Armstrong, three sons, Roland Thibault, John Thibault and David Thibault; grandchildren Autumn Thibault, Daniella Thibault and Christian Thibault; nieces, nephews and cousins. Leona’s daughter wishes to thank the entire Hospice of Southern Maine staff, especially her nurse, Stephanie, for immeasurable care, support, guidance and compassion. Without them her wish to die peacefully at home could not have been fulfilled. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made toHospice of Southern Maine,390 U.S. Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074,or given online atwww.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give

