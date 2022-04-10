WATERBORO – Mario John D’Attilio, 62, passed away on April 5, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children.He was born in Boston on Dec. 31, 1959, son of the late Valentino and Alice D’Attilio and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps following his high school graduation.For 45 years, Mario was employed building tunnels in Massachusetts with Local 88 and Local 147 in New York.He will always be remembered for being a great guy, who had a huge heart. He loved helping out his friends and being with his family- especially his grandchildren and his dogs. He will also be remembered as being a jack of all trades.He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna (Young) D’Attilio; children Lisa, Sean, Mario D’Attilio and Karissa Cass; and grandchildren Avery Joan “AJ” and Julian John “JJ”.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday April 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

