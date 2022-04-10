PORTLAND – Norma Leinonen Ware, beloved wife of the late Dr. Roland G. Ware Jr., passed away at home March 25, 2022.

Born Sept. 15, 1939 in Montreal, Canada, Norma graduated from the Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. It was here that Roland practiced Internal Medicine when Norma scrubbed in for a surgery “he was late for”. When their eyes met over surgical masks, it was love at first sight. Roland always said, “she had the prettiest blue eyes I’d ever seen!” Married in July 1961, they cherished 60 wonderful years together.

Norma then worked at Massachusetts General Hospital as Head Nurse of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. Highly respected, she was frequently commended by physicians for her exceptional nursing judgements and timely interventions. Family and friends were also blessed with Norma’s nursing measures in time of need, but the greatest was her own self-disciplined dietary interventions that preempted renal dialysis for over 20 years. Prior to that time, when there was no known cure for sarcoma and a cancer survivor twice before, Norma prevailed and, again, cured. To her physicians, she has been lauded a ‘medical miracle’.

From a very young age, Norma was an avid reader and remained an accurate historian throughout her life. A ‘go to’ resource for information (decades before Google!), she was brilliant and accomplished in everything she pursued. A self-taught artist, seamstress, pianist, restorer of antique furniture and so much more, she usually had a hammer, screwdriver or paper towels in hand. While they lived in England, Norma was granted permission from one of the churches to create brass rubbings of centuries old nobility. The elegant period window treatments for their Victorian home were one of her many seamstress accomplishments. She also creatively designed and sewed costumes for several Portland Ice Arena performances. An expert bargain shopper and yard sale connoisseur, Norma loved old movies, game shows, cross word puzzles and, was an outstanding cook! She and Roland enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the Bermudas, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and United States.

Norma later became a proficient figure skater to excel in her love of ice dancing. Ultimately, she achieved one of its highest levels of accomplishment! Health issues forced her into a lengthy hiatus from skating but with her personal conviction, determination and perseverance, Norma returned to the ice arena in her early 60s to again prevail as student, dancer, competitor, teacher, volunteer coach, mentor and judge throughout New England – until just a few years ago. A former student who became a close friend said, “She took me under her wing about 21 years ago during a public skate and started teaching me! She helped everyone…and had the patience of an angel. Norma spent six months, three times a week, on the blue line patiently teaching me until I did them to her liking!”

No one’s heart was more compassionate for all creatures great and small, nor without fervent attempts to locate the rightful owner when found. Rufus, Brandy, Fluff, Jessie and Marley were most fortunate to become family members as have so many outdoor birds, squirrels and chipmunks that frequent the window and backyard feeders. In recent years, a chipmunk made its home under the wooden platform to the granite steps. Daily, she would put seed by the opening. “She’s such a sweetie; dear sweet Norma!”, Roland would always say.

Norma was also predeceased by “Pappy and Mama” ~ Roland G. Ware Sr. and Iva M. Ware; sisters-in-law Mary Jewett Waterman and Karen Anderson Ware, and sister, Carol Barbara Harris.

Norma is survived by her brother-in-law, John Ware Sr. and sister-in-law, Anna M. Ware (Willie); nieces Rebecca Dunlap (Chris), Emily Dillon, Nellie Waterman, Susan Page (Charlie), and Sarah Waterman, nephews John Ware Jr. (Becky), Erik Waterman, Mark Harrington, and John Harrington; eight great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece; many very special friends and neighbors; and Marley, a most devoted companion and protector who never left Norma’s side.

The family expresses sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Home Instead Senior Care of Gorham and Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice of Portland for the professional commitment and dedication in their quality, heartfelt care provided for Norma and Marley.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. To share a memory of Norma, please visit JonesRichAndBarnes.com. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Waterville.

