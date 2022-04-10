SEBAGO – I’ve lost my Tim. Richard Timothy Matthews peacefully passed in the early morning hours of April 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

Tim was born in Georgetown, Ky. on Nov. 17, 1940, to William Dunham and Elizabeth Pechstein Matthews, of Cincinnati. Tim attended Cincinnati schools, graduating from Withrow High School. He joined the Navy while still at Withrow and served from 1960 to 1968. Tim reenlisted as a reservist in 1983, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in 2000.

Between his two stints in the military, Tim went to college on the GI Bill, graduating with honors from San Diego State University in 1971. It was in San Diego that he and I met and started our life together.

Tim had a career in sales and management in the lumber and building materials industry from the west coast to the east coast.

Tim will be forever missed by me, his wife of 48 years, Lorane Umberhind. Tim leaves behind his beloved children, daughter, Susan Todd Matthews Regan (Robert) of Santa Barbara, Calif., stepson, William Ferguson Simrall of Vancouver, Wash.; and three of the dearest grandchildren, Davis (Florine), Patrick and Eleanor Regan. My sisters and their husbands are missing him terribly, Barbara Umberhind (Brian Hinkley), Amy Umberhind Mish (Bill) and Jennifer Umberhind (Steve Conray); his nieces and nephew out west are missing their Uncle Timmy, too.

Please Saint Anthony Come Around! Something’s Lost That Must Be Found!

Instead of flowers,

I ask that you consider a donation to

Hospice of Southern Maine, (they are truly

angels on earth)

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

