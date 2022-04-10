SOUTH PORTLAND – Shaun P. Silke, 52, of Memory Lane died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday April 3, 2022 at his home.

Shaun was born in Portland on March 23, 1970, the son of Dennis C. Sr. and Jill (Hannaford) Silke. He attended locals and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1987.

On July 10, 1999 Shaun married the love of his life, Claudia Thompson in Westbrook.

Shaun worked as an Industrial Maintenance Technician for Nichols Portland for 16 years, Irwin Industrial for three years and Helical Solutions for nine years before opening his own business, SPS Electro-Mechanical, he was an extremely hard worker, very accomplished in his field and was always traveling to seminars to learn new techniques.

In his spare time, Shaun enjoyed fishing on Highland Lake, a huge Philadelphia Eagles and Boston Red Sox’s fan. He loved listening to heavy metal music, BMX biking and playing pool and darts. Shaun was always very friendly and outgoing and could make friends with anyone, he never met a stranger he couldn’t make a friend. He was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back. He was described by his family as generous, kind, thoughtful and had a great sense of humor, he was charismatic and loyal to all of his family and friends.

Shaun was predeceased by his father, Dennis C. Silke Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Silke of South Portland; two sons, Shane Silke of Raymond and Ryan Silke of South Portland; his mother, Jill Silke of South Portland; two brothers, Dennis Sr. and his wife Claire Silke of Saco, Scott and his wife Michelle Silke of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Shaun’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Shaun’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Shaun’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

