April is National Financial Literacy Month – a time when public and private sectors come together to raise awareness about money management. For those of us in the credit union movement, financial education is an initiative we take seriously all year long. While we devote a significant amount of time and resources to help our adult members manage their finances and protect against fraud, we are keenly focused on ensuring Maine children and teens learn money management skills.

Throughout the month, we’ll be promoting the theme “It’s Never Too Early,” because the earlier kids can learn about saving and budgeting, the better! We hope this messaging will serve as a good reminder about the importance of learning fiscal responsibility at a young age. Knowledge is power, and by teaching children good money habits during their formative years, they will be better equipped to make smart money decisions as adults.

Maine credit unions will continue delivering an array of financial wellness programs to Mainers of all ages long after this month is over. While our online program has been valuable for providing financial education during the pandemic, we are eager to begin offering our curriculum in-person again soon, especially at local schools.

It is our hope that other organizations celebrating National Financial Literacy Month will continue their important outreach throughout the year as well. Thirty days is simply not enough time to devote to a topic that impacts everyone.

Todd Mason

president and CEO, Maine Credit Union League

Portland

