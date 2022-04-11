In his April 1 letter to the editor outlining the multiplier effect on our state’s economy of the $850 checks proposed to be sent to qualified Mainers, Bob Jean refers to Janet Mills as “our clever little governor.”

I am reminded of Helena’s quote in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: “And though she be but little, she is fierce.”

Indeed.

Ellen D. Murphy
Portland

