In his April 1 letter to the editor outlining the multiplier effect on our state’s economy of the $850 checks proposed to be sent to qualified Mainers, Bob Jean refers to Janet Mills as “our clever little governor.”
I am reminded of Helena’s quote in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: “And though she be but little, she is fierce.”
Indeed.
Ellen D. Murphy
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Co-op advocates push for more community-owned solar farms
-
Food
It’s about bloody time – let’s bring back brunch
-
Food
Eat & Run: At The Maker’s Galley, a small menu of shareable, stylish plates
-
Food
Bar Guide: Steal away to Bowdoinham for a pint at Three Robbers Pub
-
Politics
State budget negotiations heat up as legislative session draws to a close
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.