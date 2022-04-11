Brothers Michael and Kevin Bacon both were born in Philadelphia, live in New York City and have long careers in the film industry. On Friday at Stone Mountain Arts Center, they’ll both perform in their first Maine concert, together, as The Bacon Brothers.

Michael, the elder, has had an extensive career composing scores for film and television, and has also recorded three solo albums. Kevin is indeed that Kevin Bacon, longtime movie and TV star.

They’ve been playing music together since they were young, and as The Bacon Brothers, they’ve released 10 albums. Their next release is the EP “Erato,” due out on July 8. Both sing and play guitar, and Kevin also contributes percussion and harmonica.

The Bacon Brothers call their sound “forosoco,” a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences. Through the years, they’ve performed all over the world and on the iconic stages of Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.

At the moment, they’re in the midst of a spring tour that winds down in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Saturday, the day after their show in Brownfield. Although the Maine show is sold out, we couldn’t pass up a chance to chat with The Bacon Brothers via email, however many degrees closer that makes us.

Asked about their forthcoming release, Kevin explained that Erato is the Greek goddess and muse of music and poetry and was the inspiration for the EP’s title track. Michael quipped that “she frequently appears in New York Times crosswords.”

The first “Erato” single is called “In Memory (Of When I Cared)” and was co-written with Desmond Child and Void Stryker. Child’s credits include Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” and Aerosmith’s “Crazy.”

Typically, the brothers only write with one another, but Kevin said that their drummer, Frank Vilardi, had worked with Child and made the introduction: “It was a really cool experience. Desmond is obviously a great songwriter, and we learned a lot.”

Michael recalled two songwriting dates with Child, and during the first one, all they did was talk and listen to music. “That was great, but as a film composer, I’m used to deadlines, but once I relaxed into it, it was fun,” he said.

During pandemic lockdown, when live shows weren’t possible, Kevin said that he and Michael stayed plenty busy and poured their creative energy into making videos for the songs “Corona Tune,” “Bigger” and “British Invasion,” all on the 2020 album “The Way We Love.”

Michael also spent quite a bit of time scoring film projects and teaching online. “I was one of the lucky ones during COVID, finding myself accidentally living in the country,” he said.

Although this will be the first time The Bacon Brothers perform in Maine, Michael said that he worked as a dishwasher in Kennebunkport while in college.

If you’re one of the ticket holders to the 180-seat Stone Mountain Arts Center show, you for sure win Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.

The Bacon Brothers

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $125, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com

