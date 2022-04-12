NEW YORK — Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.Advertisement
Further details were not immediately available.
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed, according to a spokesperson.
Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Lisbon Credit Union raises funds to to fight hunger
-
Nation & World
Five people shot; unexploded devices found at NYC train station
-
Times Record
Bath savings announces homebuyer assistance opportunities
-
Times Record
Richmond school to hold Kindergarten registration
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College launches initiative on race, racism, racial justice with 4 endowed chairs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.