The Rotary Foundation, an arm of Rotary International, has created a channel for humanitarian support in the Ukraine region in response to the deepening crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Three local Rotary Clubs — Brunswick, Brunswick Coastal and Topsham Expresso — have joined forces to support Ukraine through club and individual donations to The Rotary Disaster Response Fund, and community members are invited to contribute to the goal of raising $10,000 by April 30, 2022.

Through June 30, designated Rotary districts that border Ukraine and the Rotary district in Ukraine will apply for grants of up to $50,000 each from the Disaster Response Fund. These expedited disaster response grants can be used to provide relief to refugees or other victims of the crisis including items such as water, food, shelter, medicine and clothing.

Rotary International is in contact with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees – USA to prepare for and respond to the needs of those being displaced in Ukraine and to neighboring countries. ShelterBox, a Rotary project partner for disaster response, is in communication with Rotary members in Eastern Europe to explore how it may offer support with temporary transitional housing and other essential supplies.

The Rotary Action Group for Refugees, Forced Displacement, and Migration is also mobilizing its resources to assist in this crisis. More than four million people have fled Ukraine and are in dire need of emergency aid. The United Nations estimates that number could grow to as many as six million people displaced. Rotary clubs in Europe and around the world have stepped up their relief work, some working on the ground to help displaced families.

Advertisement

Community members interested in donating time or money to this emergency relief effort can contact Brunswick Rotary Club President Fred Horch ([email protected]) or state legislator and Rotarian Poppy Ford ([email protected]).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: