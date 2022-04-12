Spencer Drake Sr. 1929 – 2022 FREEPORT – Spencer Drake Sr. passed away on March 30, 2022. He was born in Bangor, March 24, 1929, son of George and Thelma Drake. Spencer graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School where he was captain of the basketball team and president of his class. After graduation from Hebron Academy he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was a supply sergeant stationed in California. After the war he attended the General Motors Institute and then he worked in sales for S.S. Kresge’s in Portland. He met Sandra Sawyer and got married in a double ceremony in Portland. After having children they wanted a larger home and moved the family to South Freeport. He enjoyed having the family learn to sail and ski. He became the number one salesperson for M. Sharf and Co. in Boston and traveled the State of Maine selling hunting and fishing equipment. One of his main stores was LaVerdier’s . Spencer is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Drake; son Spencer Drake Jr. and wife Cindy, daughter Kimberly Kim Callnan, son Jonathan Drake and wife Lisa; grandchildren Tyler, Jason, Katie, Spencer Everett, Shane and Randi. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Rory Drake and Asher Callnan. Spencer was predeceased by his younger brother William Drake and his wife Mary Drake. A Memorial Garden Service will be held for family at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

