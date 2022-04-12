Marcia Buker School in Richmond will be having kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year on June 15 and June 16.
Children must be 5 years of age by Oct. 15, 2022. Children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment. They will need a birth certificate and immunization records.
Children presently attending the Marcia Buker Preschool program do not need to register. Call the school at (207) 737-4748 to schedule a screening time.
Advertisement
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Lisbon Credit Union raises funds to to fight hunger
-
Nation & World
Five people shot; unexploded devices found at NYC train station
-
Times Record
Bath savings announces homebuyer assistance opportunities
-
Times Record
Richmond school to hold Kindergarten registration
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College launches initiative on race, racism, racial justice with 4 endowed chairs