Marcia Buker School in Richmond will be having kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year on June 15 and June 16.

Children must be 5 years of age by Oct. 15, 2022. Children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment. They will need a birth certificate and immunization records.

Children presently attending the Marcia Buker Preschool program do not need to register. Call the school at (207) 737-4748 to schedule a screening time.

