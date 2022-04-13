Maine is reporting 605 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day total since March 4. There were seven additional deaths.

With the one-day spike, the seven-day average of daily new cases rose to 255 on Wednesday, after hovering at about 200 since mid-March.

Aroostook County has experienced the highest incidence of COVID-19 on a seven-day average, with 261 cases per 100,000 population. Piscataquis County reported the lowest rates at 77.5 per 100,000 population, while Cumberland County, the state’s most populous county, recorded 123.73 cases per 100,000. York County reported 114.6 cases per 100,000.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, noted the overall upward trends in COVID-19 cases in a series of tweets on Tuesday, although he also pointed out that hospitalizations have not increased by as much. Shah said the increases are being driven by the more contagious BA.2 omicron variant.

“What does all this mean? COVID is not over, though, as of now, it is not coming back with the same force as, say, BA.1 did in January,” Shah said.

Hospitalizations peaked at 436 on Jan. 13 before a steep drop to below 100 for most of the past three weeks. While hospitalizations had not yet been updated on Wednesday, on Tuesday they stood at 103.

