Bath
Wed. 4/20 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 4/20 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee 4 Sheridan Road
Thur. 4/21 11 a.m. Finance Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Tues. 4/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 4/20 8 a.m. Brunswick Downtown Association
Wed. 4/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/20 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 4/20 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 4/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council Budget Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Wed. 4/20 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 4/20 4 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 4/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 4/21 2:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force Town Office
Topsham
Fri. 4/15 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
Mon. 4/18 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
Fri. 4/22 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
