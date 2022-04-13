Bath

Wed.  4/20  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  4/20  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  4 Sheridan Road

Thur.  4/21  11 a.m.  Finance Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Tues.  4/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  4/20  8 a.m.  Brunswick Downtown Association

Wed.  4/20  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/20  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  4/20  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  4/21  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Budget Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Wed.  4/20  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  4/20  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  4/20  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  4/21  2:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Task Force  Town Office

Topsham

Fri.  4/15  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

Mon.  4/18  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

Fri.  4/22  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

