BIDDEFORD — Joan (Joni) Catherine Emmons, 72 of Biddeford, Maine, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of cancer on March 25, 2022.

Joni dedicated her life to helping people and loved recovery. It would be impossible to list all of the people she helped. Joni’s joy and laughter will live on in hour hearts. She was quick to smile and extend her hand. She loved carrot cake, living by the ocean, and looked years younger than she was.

Joni is survived by her loving son, Tony Tortorino; and preceded in death by her daughter, Karla Tortorino.

Contributions in Joni’s honor can be made to GOFUNDME.COM/In Memory of Joni Emmons to help with funeral expenses, or to the National Cancer Society.

