Mayota Merrill 1945 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Mrs. Mayota Merrill, 77, died April 11, 2022, at her residence on Great Island in Harpswell. Born in Lisbon Falls, on Feb. 25, 1945, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Freda (Small) Jones of Lisbon Falls and Orrs Island. Mayota moved with her family to Orrs Island in May of 1949. She graduated from the Orrs Island Grammar school and Brunswick High School. She worked as clerk/bookkeeper in her father’s plumbing business, was owner and manager of Mainline Cable, Inc. and served for 45 years as bookkeeper at Parkview Hospital in Brunswick. She was active in the Church of the Nazarene in Great Island, Bath and Sebasco. Her principal hobby was constructing and furnishing elaborate doll houses. She was married in 1964 to Ernest Hillman III of Orrs Island. Their children are Jason Hillman of Orrs Island and Francine Wallace of Great Island. In 1998 she was married to Jack Merrill of Great Island where they resided at the time of her death. She is survived by: her husband Jack and his son Michael of Franklin, and his daughter Christina of Bar Harbor; and by her son Jason Hillman and his wife Shannon of Orrs Island and their son Ryan and daughter Hailey; and by her daughter Francine Wallace and her husband Ben Wallace Jr of Great Island and their son Luke. Additional survivors include: her sister Sandi Webber and her husband Bob Webber of Augusta and their son Matthew Webber and his wife Jojo of Tyler, Texas, and their daughter Jamie and son Tyler; and by Brian Webber and his wife Deana of Augusta and their daughter Michaela; and by her brother James Jones and his wife Sharon of East Stroudsburg, Pa., and their children, Richard Jones and his wife May of Orrs Island and their child Benjamin (BJ) Jones, Arleen McInarnay and her husband Allen of Rock Camp, W.V., Amy Gary and her husband Mike Gary of Chestnut Hill, Pa., and their daughters, Amanda and Cheryl Gary, and Sarah Barrett and her husband Larry Barrett of St Petersburg, Fla., and their daughters, Madison and Lillian Barrett and son Christian Barrett. There will be a memorial service at the Sebasco Church of the Nazarene, 583 Sebasco Rd, Phippsburg, on Saturday April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, 45 Taylor Road, Harpswell, ME 04079

