Nancy (Frank) Gallagher 1950 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Nancy (Frank) Gallagher, 71, from Brunswick passed away from her fight with cancer, she was almost five years cancer free. She is with her Heavenly Father now. Nancy was born April 15, 1950 to Ida and Walter Frank. She was the wife of 50 years to James Gallagher. They had one daughter Jessica Gallagher. They will love and miss her forever. Nancy was a homemaker who loved being with and caring for her family. She enjoyed flowers, spending time with her family, shopping, watching television (“Everybody loves Raymond” was a favorite) and attending WWE events with her husband and daughter. Nancy is survived by her husband James Gallagher, daughter Jessica Gallagher, her brother Walter M. Frank, Jr., many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Walter M. Frank Sr., and Ida G. Frank. She was also predeceased by her siblings Barbara Rogers, Katherine Dehetre, Carol Scarberry and Richard Frank.

Guest Book