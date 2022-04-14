BIDDEFORD — The owner of All Day Breakfast, a tasty spot for nearly 18 years at Five Points Shopping Center in Biddeford, made a big announcement on the restaurant’s social media pages a week ago.

The restaurant is moving to a new location, is expanding and the business will have a new name — Valerie’s Scratch Kitchen.

The new location is 45 Boulder Way, in Biddeford the former home of Ruby Tuesdays and later, briefly, Denny’s.

The Biddeford City Council unanimously approved a liquor license for Valerie’s Scratch Kitchen on April 5. Owner Valerie Nolette indicated that she anticipates opening day would be in early May.

For the time being, through April 24, All Day Breakfast will continue to operate at its present location, offering eggs and bacon, omelets, pancakes and more, the social media posting stated.

The expansion will include a dinner menu, Nolette said. While the current staff will be moving to the new location, she put the word out that she is looking for additional waitstaff, bartenders and kitchen staff.

“Dinners and drinks can’t happen if we can’t find cooks & bartenders,” she said on the social media posting, inviting people in those occupations to apply.

Dennys had opened in the 45 Boulder Way location in the summer of 2019 and closed about a year later, during the pandemic. When the chain moved in, the building, constructed in 2005 according to Biddeford’s property records, had been vacant since 2016, following the closure of Ruby Tuesday’s. It was occupied by Mi Pueblo Tacos and Tequila for a short time following the departure of Denny’s, until the Mexican eatery moved to a vacant restaurant building at Biddeford Crossing some time ago.

Nolette could not be reached on Tuesday morning.

“It has been a pleasure serving our community for almost 18 years,” the owner said on the All Day Breakfast Facebook page. “We hope to continue serving you all at our new location.”

