The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on Opening Day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at $43.3 million, topping the previous mark established last year by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined.

The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9% from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.

This year’s average would have been higher had active rosters not been expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 following the shortened spring training. Factoring out the added players who are at the $700,000 minimum or close to it, the average would have been a record $4.62 million.

In addition, this year’s final average will be boosted by the new labor contract’s $50 million bonus pool for lower-salaried players not yet eligible for arbitration. Adding that figure and dropping the added 60 players, the average would be $4.68 million.

The average salary declines over the course of a season as higher-paid veterans are released and replaced by lower-salaried players.

The Los Angeles Dodgers top the major leagues at nearly $285 million, up from $241 million at the start of last season.

The Mets are second at $266 million in their second season under owner Steven Cohen, up from $186 million last year and $154 million in 2019.

The New York Yankees are third at just under $237 million, followed by Philadelphia ($224 million) and San Diego and Boston ($212 million each).

World Series champion Atlanta is eighth at $184 million, and AL champion Houston is 10th at $174 million.

Oakland, which traded several stars after the lockout, is last at $48 million, down from $83 million last year and the Athletics’ lowest for a full season since 2008.

Other low payrolls are Baltimore ($58 million), Pittsburgh ($59 million), Cleveland ($60 million) and Miami (just under $80 million).

The Orioles totaled $38 million for their current players, not including just over $20 million going toward the final season of the seven-year contract of first baseman Chris Davis, who retired after years of injuries and three straight sub-.200 batting averages.

Scherzer was followed at the top of the salary list by Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $37.1 million, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon at $36.6 million, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole at $36 million, Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa at $35.1 million and San Diego third baseman Manny Machado at $34 million.

Thirteen players earn $30 million or more, 48 earn at least $20 million, and 133 at least $10 million. More than half the players – 514 – earn at least $1 million.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

Reynolds, 27, has blossomed with the Pirates after coming over in the January 2018 trade that sent center fielder Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBI and becoming a finalist for a Gold Glove.

