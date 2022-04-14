ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 on Thursday to take three of four from the Rays,
Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s, under new manager Mark Kotsay, improved to 4-3.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.
Cristian Pache had a two-out RBI single with two on in the second and scored on the play to make it 3-0 when the Rays misplayed his hit to center. Left fielder Randy Arozarena was charged with an error after the ball deflected off him while he was sliding, and the ball eluded center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and ended up on the warning track.
Oakland scored 31 runs in the series.Advertisement
Tampa Bay opened the second with three straight hits but scored only once on Manuel Margot’s single. Margot was thrown out trying to advance to second by right fielder Billy McKinney on Mike Zunino’s fly ball.
Irvin retired 14 batters in a row starting with Zunino’s double play. Harold Ramirez stopped the streak with a leadoff double in the seventh before Lowe ended the left-hander’s day with his two-run homer that cut the deficit to 6-3.
Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Athletics take 3 of 4 from Rays
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Average salary up nearly 6% after lockout
-
Business
Big bank profits decline as deal-making, mortgages slow
-
South Portland Sentry
South Portland High School production is first since pandemic
-
Arts & Entertainment
Harlem Festival of Culture, inspired by Oscar-winning ‘Summer of Soul,’ planned for 2023
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.