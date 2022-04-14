ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 on Thursday to take three of four from the Rays,

Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s, under new manager Mark Kotsay, improved to 4-3.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.

Cristian Pache had a two-out RBI single with two on in the second and scored on the play to make it 3-0 when the Rays misplayed his hit to center. Left fielder Randy Arozarena was charged with an error after the ball deflected off him while he was sliding, and the ball eluded center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and ended up on the warning track.

Oakland scored 31 runs in the series.

Tampa Bay opened the second with three straight hits but scored only once on Manuel Margot’s single. Margot was thrown out trying to advance to second by right fielder Billy McKinney on Mike Zunino’s fly ball.

Irvin retired 14 batters in a row starting with Zunino’s double play. Harold Ramirez stopped the streak with a leadoff double in the seventh before Lowe ended the left-hander’s day with his two-run homer that cut the deficit to 6-3.

Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.

